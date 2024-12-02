Bank of China releases new UnionPay QR code payment function





Mobile banking UnionPay QR code refers to scanning or generating a UnionPay standard QR code through BOC mobile banking for payment.

Customers need to download the BOC mobile banking app, scan the UnionPay QR code or generate a UnionPay QR code through the ‘Scan’ function, then they can make payments at nearly 31 million merchants in about 45 countries and regions around the world, according to the statement.

In Cambodia, UnionPay QR code payment is available at major shopping malls, supermarkets, brand stores, restaurants, and hotels.