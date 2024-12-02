Bank of China reaches customer-centric transformation with IBM

The redesigned website is aimed at customizing the user experience of its 100 million customers around the world. A critical component of launching its new online banking platform includes data collection and analytics to understand the needs of each individual customer. Currently, banks can harness Big Data in the form of transactions, market feeds and customer service records to derive more insight about their customer and their business.

Bank of China provides a range of financial services to customers across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and 30 overseas countries. The Banks core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services.

