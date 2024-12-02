Bank of Baroda unveils SCF solution for seamless capital loans

The solution will include services like pre and post-shipment products – dealer or channel finance, vendor finance and payable finance.

This service will accelerate working capital loans by enhancing reporting capabilities. It will bring down the risk and ensure greater satisfaction to the clients.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are reporting greater demand for finance, particularly debt. However, out of the total financial requirement, more than three fourth is either self- financed or generated via informal sources. The rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has also boosted the requirement for finance in the industry.