Bank of America unveils redesigned mobile banking app

The new app is meant that will provide a more seamless and streamlined experience for its approximately 29 million mobile clients. The latest version of the app also includes enhancements to Erica, the bank’s AI-driven virtual financial assistant, designed to help clients better manage their finances.

Bank of America has also announced new features to its mobile app including an enhanced shopping experience and several updates for debit and credit card holders. The shopping experience demonstrates the bank’s strategy by further connecting digital and physical channels, allowing clients to begin an application process for a new product or service, such as a credit card or home or auto loan in a financial center and complete it at a later time within the mobile app.

Updates for card holders who use the mobile app include Erica credit card debt reduction insight – Erica will soon provide qualifying clients an interactive view of potential savings they could realise by accelerating the paydown of their Bank of America credit card balances.