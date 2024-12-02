Bank of America to add 500 new branches in 4 years

The bank is determined to continue to invest in both physical and digital enhancements. The bank said the latest push includes a move into three Ohio cities - Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

The growth in the state follows recent expansions in Denver, Minneapolis and Indianapolis and a plan to do similarly in Pittsburgh, the bank said.

Apart from the new branches, more than 1,500 existing locations would be redesigned with new technology, furnishings and layouts, Bank of America said.