Bank of America pays clients USD 15 to use its mobile app

The same incentive will be applied for clients who transfer money to someone via the Zelle app, and use mobile bill pay by 17 January 2020. Customers can see if they’re eligible via the app, but will also be notified of eligibility if they try to deposit a check at an ATM or at a bank. The machine or a teller will inform them that they’ll be compensated if they do their transactions on their phones.

The bank began mobile check deposit technology back in 2012 — USAA debuted the tech in 2009 — after seeing that it could shorten teller lines if it found another way for bank customers to deposit checks. Since then it’s become a standard feature for mobile banking apps. The bank is currently testing paying customers to deposit checks and use its other digital offerings with a million users who haven’t yet used all the functionality of the app.