Bank of America launches payables optimisation tool

The new system aims to solve a common business problem of choosing the best and most efficient payment method for hundreds of recipients, by analyzing each supplier to determine the most efficient payment method for each.

For clients choosing to use the Accounts Payable Optimization they will experience a simple onboarding process, receiving deeper data analytics. The client will also have one file to manage all treasury payables. A pilot launch was conducted earlier this year to select clients of the bank, but is now available to all Bank of America Merrill Lynch client companies.