Bank of America launches online payment solution

With this service, customers can pay ecommerce companies directly from their bank account with no credit or debit card details required, according to the press release. Customers can add an item to their shopping cart then select Pay by Bank. They will then be directly to a login page, where they can enter their bank login information to finish the payment.

The service will be initially available in the UK. The launch of Pay by Bank is part of the company’s ambition to keep clients at the cutting edge of technology. The solution intends to support clients with creating a better experience for their own customers and help set them apart from their competitors.