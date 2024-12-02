Bank of America introduces credit card for business travelers





The new Executive Explorer card will offer statement credits for travel perks such as expedited security clearance at airports and insurance for lost or delayed luggage. As much as USD 5,000 in baggage claims will be covered. The company also expanded its mobile offerings with an app that lets customers to check their balances, temporarily lock their cards, and access other information from their smartphones.

The Executive Explorer cards will be available to Bank of America’s corporate and commercial clients in North America, Europe, and Asia. Insurance benefits will include ride-share and cell-phone protection, and the new card will provide airport-lounge access and a specialised customer-service line for ‘travelers who are in a bind’.