Bank Of America boosts cross-border payments through CashPro

CashPro users can make cross-currency ACH payments in 60 countries and in 22 currencies.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch clients can access the new payments capability through CashPro Payments or CashPro Connect. The payments can be made to either individuals or businesses.

In addition to cross-currency ACH, customers of CashPro can access a suite of payment solutions, such as wire transfers for urgent, high-value payments and high-volume payments.