Bank North secures GBP 1.55 mln in crowdfunding campaign





Bank North reports a GBP 65,432,649 pre-money valuation, 2.32% Equity, a GBP 0.25 share price.

Bank North confirmed that the firm received its banking licence in August 2021 and has acquired more than GBP 30 million in capital to date.

The company mentioned that this Crowdcube funding round is part of an ongoing funding round by the company. The firm clarified that this includes the Growth Capital Ventures funds, as well as a planned series B commencing on completion of this funding round.

As explained by the firm, Bank North is ‘focused on setting new standards for delivery and customer service in the SME marketplace, with experienced bankers supported by partnerships providing best in class technology.’