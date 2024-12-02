Bank Nizwa, Mastercard extend digital payments partnership

Through this partnership, Bank Nizwa will be introducing new payment solutions for its customers.

Currently, Bank Nizwa offers an array of debit card options for its customers to ensure they can access their accounts whenever and from wherever they need to. According to their varying needs, customers can choose between Value Banking, Special Banking, Privilege Banking, Ladies Banking Account, Youth Banking Account, and Wealth Management. Bank Nizwa also offers Sharia-compliant credit card facilities to its customers. Customers can opt between Basic, Standard, Gold, and Platinum credit cards.