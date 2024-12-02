This multi-year collaboration enables Bank Jago and DKatalis, its tech solutions partner, to utilise Google Cloud’s BigQuery and Vertex AI platforms to improve the customer banking experience, create internal efficiencies, and drive business returns.











Details about the collaboration

Since 2021, the bank used Google Cloud’s in-country infrastructure and services to make banking more accessible and convenient for clients. This enabled Bank Jago to scale its capacity to serve its digital ecosystem and grow.

This initial collaboration with Google Cloud enabled Bank Jago to implement an app-based business model for digital financial services in Indonesia.

The new collaboration aims to create a platform-based approach to rapidly and responsibly bring enterprise-grade gen AI solutions to market.

The tech-based bank aims to leverage Google Cloud’s gen AI through Vertex AI, which integrates with BigQuery’s data analytics capabilities. This provides Bank Jago with a fully managed environment for growth, with built-in security, compliance, and governance features.

Using Vertex AI Model Registry, the bank created a centralised library for AI models which ensures that that its developers only use pre-trained models that are explicitly approved for organisational use. This is accelerating solution development, eliminating redundant assessments, and mitigating risks.

To ensure that its developers’ AI solutions are functioning as intended before their full-scale deployment, Bank Jago also used Vertex AI Pipelines to implement a standardised workflow.

For the past three months, the bank used Google’s foundation AI models to develop and deploy gen AI applications that optimise operations and enhance customer service.

Google’s aim is to help the bank’s teams deliver optimised customer engagement across all touchpoints and provide users with personalised guidance to make informed decisions.