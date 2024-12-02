Bank Indonesia extends relaxed credit card rules until June 2022

Bank Indonesia (BI) has extended its relaxed repayment terms for credit card debt to the end of the second quarter next year to support economic recovery efforts. Under the relaxed rules, minimum payment has been cut from 10% to 5% of the outstanding credit balance. Meanwhile, the penalty for late payment has been reduced from 3% of the outstanding balance capped at USD 11 to 1% with a USD 7 cap.

The relaxed credit card debt terms were originally slated to end in December 2021 for the reduced minimum payment and June 2021 for the reduced penalty. Introduced in May 2020 and extended for the first time later that year, the rule is in line with the central bank’s eased monetary and loan provisioning policies, aimed to increase the disbursement of bank loans.