Bank INA, Mambu partner Indonesia

Mambu's agile, cloud-native platform enables banks and financial institutions to scale and launch new digital banking services in a timely manner. As a SaaS banking platform born in the cloud, Mambu's composable approach allows banks to launch innovative banking services that meet the specific wants and needs of their customers.

Bank INA, part of one of Indonesia's largest conglomerates, the Salim Group, will use Mambu's cloud-native banking platform as the technology foundation for its new digital banking services.