Bank First chooses Teslar Software for portfolio management

The move has the role of centralising processes and increasing transparency with automated workflows and reporting. Bank First originally partnered with Teslar Software to help them more efficiently navigate the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan process. The technology helped the bank automate the lending process and support businesses throughout their community during this time of need.

After working closely with Teslar’s platform and team, the bank recognised the benefits Teslar could bring to their overall commercial lending strategy and decided to expand the partnership.

Partnering with Teslar Software supports the bank’s efforts to improve operations. Following the partnership Bank First has been able to centralise reporting, providing lenders with greater visibility into customer data and a more holistic view into individual relationships.