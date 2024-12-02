Bank CIC and Stableton expand cooperation

Stableton Financials’ alternative investment fintech platform is a gateway for investors and financial advisors seeking access to private markets and return strategies such as late-stage venture capital, pre-IPO, hedge funds, and digital assets.

Specifically, the bank intends to build a range of themed baskets investing in pre-IPO stocks. Pre-IPO securities are securities of companies that are about to go public. With its theme baskets, Bank CIC will offer investors access to companies for lower amounts. Stableton will act as a procurement and structuring partner and will use its network of contacts in the private markets industry and its own procurement processes.