Bank Albilad implements FIS switch as part of major payments expansion

As part of the deal, Bank Albilad has deployed FIS’ payments hub to support the bank’s expansion and diversification of customer services.

Bank Albilad, which launched in 2004, provides financial services in Saudi Arabia across retail, commercial and investment banking. Its retail division has grown to more than 80 branches in the Kingdom .

Bank Albilad is integrating FIS’ card management system with its internet banking and call center operations. FIS will deploy the system to manage the bank’s debit and prepaid cards through their whole lifecycle - from issue and activation through to tracking and expiration - from a single platform. Meanwhile, FIS’ switching platform will provide a transaction switch to handle ATM requests across the bank’s entire national network.

FIS’ solutions are enabling the bank to consolidate its payments infrastructure, giving it operational flexibility to extend its service channels and product offerings. This includes the implementation of dedicated banking service centers, which are being rolled out over the next three years as part of the bank’s most significant expansion programme since its creation. Bank Albilad will use the integrated FIS platform to process over 8 million ATM transactions per month and manage a portfolio of 4 million debit and prepaid cards.



FIS card processing services are built on open architecture to ensure long-term availability and performance. Using these solutions, FIS processes more than 100 million cards globally.

At the same time, FIS announced the opening of a new office in the region. Located in Dubai, UAE, the office will be staffed with payments and banking experts dedicated to supporting the company’s growth in the region.

