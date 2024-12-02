Bank ABC teams up with Temenos and NdcTech





Bank ABC will replace its old core banking systems with a single instance of the Temenos platform as part of this transformation project, which will be delivered by NdcTech. NdcTech will also provide end-to-end managed services to Bank ABC, allowing it to execute its operations in the cloud.











Bank ABC will be able to create scalable efficiency by consolidating numerous back-end systems on the Temenos platform in the Cloud, with a single dashboard and comprehensive 360-degree customer view across business lines and regions. The first part of the project involves ila Bank's adoption of the Temenos retail core banking system and origination on Infinity. This will replace present systems for Bahrain's digital mobile-only offering and serve as the agile foundation for anticipated greenfield development. Bank ABC will use Temenos' cloud-native solutions and open and API-first design for simple extension and Open Banking integration to improve the customer experience and services.





Bank ABC implementing Temenos’ banking functionalities

The project will gradually change the fundamental banking infrastructure, allowing Bank ABC to benefit from Temenos' comprehensive range of banking functions while also lowering operational costs across its retail and wholesale banking businesses. As part of Bank ABC's transformation journey, NdcTech will supply its country model bank accelerators as well as a wealth of expertise and experience. Banks are rapidly realising the benefits of the cloud in order to remain nimble and meet the needs of an ever-changing market, and NdcTech's end-to-end Managed Service on the cloud will deliver on that promise.

Temenos offers API-driven banking capabilities ranging from financial product generation through fulfilment across retail, SME, corporate banking, and wealth. Licensed banks and BaaS providers may allegedly design and serve customisable financial goods using Temenos' new Open Products capabilities, allowing brands and fintechs to distinguish their integrated financial services. Moreover, it recently updated the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities of its Temenos Banking Cloud.





Temenos’ previous partnerships

Temenos is a preferred partner for banks and financial technology firms. Alpian launched core banking and payments services on Temenos Banking Cloud in December 2022. Alpian's product is built on Temenos Banking Cloud, which is hosted on Microsoft Azure, and it focuses on daily banking, private banking, and customised investing.

Next Bank launched on Temenos' main banking platform in January 2023. Next Bank can bring products to market quickly and efficiently using the Temenos open platform. Now, the digital bank provides deposits, cards, loans, and a unique rewards program that gives clients cashback on purchases, all of which are available via a mobile app. Temenos core banking underlies the whole functioning of the bank. Based on microservices and accessible via APIs, it enables Next Bank to develop quickly and grow its business through continuous innovation and delivery.

Ultimately, Tintra collaborated with Temenos to create a new bank for emerging market customers. Temenos' core banking platform, payments, and Financial Crime Mitigation technology will be used by Tintra. The company seeks to establish fiscal inclusion in trade and finance across the emerging globe through a strategic network of complete bank licences on four continents, employing sophisticated artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Web 3.0 technology.