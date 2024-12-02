BANK 3/4 launches self-service terminals in Ukraine

Terminal Self-Service System is an intelligent application developed for BANK 3/4, which allows to make financial transactions through self-service terminals. The solution is designed to work on payment kiosks installed in stores, apartment complexes, gas stations and other public places.

The application allows to perform financial transactions such as: replenishment of current and card accounts; repayment of a loan; replenishment of a deposit; sending payments to any recipient using arbitrary requisites; recharge a mobile phone account; payments for services from third party providers (internet, TV, intercom, etc.); payments for utility services (maintenance of buildings and areas, electricity, supply etc.); purchase tickets (airplane, railways, concerts) and Live search within the services catalogue.

Also as part of the Banks cooperation with apartment complex Chaika and ROZETKA.UA store, the solution enables payments for purchased goods and payment for utility services. The developer of this solution is Kapowai. First phase of the project, which allows the bank to accept cash payments, was completed. Soon BANK 3/4 will also accept contact and contactless payment cards.