Bangkok Bank, Fiserv introduce Bualuang mBanking, mAlert services

Bualuang mBanking is built on the Mobiliti Edge mobile banking and payments platform from Fiserv. The application provides customers with access to financial services via a mobile phone, tablet or the Apple Watch. By using mAlert Services Bangkok Bank customers can choose to receive push notifications so that they are proactively notified about account details, payment reminders and security alerts. For example, a customer might receive a weekly balance reminder or low balance alert, or a credit card payment due alert, prompting them to log-in to mobile banking and initiate payment.

Additionally, the bank has added mobile peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and advanced push notifications and alerts that can be received directly through the app. Bangkok Bank’s P2P payments service allows customers to make a payment with the recipient’s phone number. The funds are deposited into the receiver’s designated account. Funds can be sent to anyone with a mobile number and deposit account, even if they are not a customer of Bangkok Bank.

Besides Mobiliti Edge, Bangkok Bank has implemented also a mutual fund management, Scan-to-Pay for bill payments and Quick Balance for instant, secure balances. Customers can access their financial information and conduct transactions via their choice of downloadable applications for Android, iPhone, iPad and Windows or via their device’s mobile web browser. The bank also utilizes Corillian Online from Fiserv for an integrated digital experience through online and mobile banking applications.

Fiserv is a global provider of financial services technology solutions for instant payments deployment.