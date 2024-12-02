Banfico expands to Brazil with new subsidiary

The creation of this new subsidiary closely follows the launch of Brazil’s Open Banking roadmap which started its implementation in February 2021.

Banfico was already operating in Brazil through a partnership with Câmara Interbancária de Pagamentos (CIP), the clearing house for the Brazilian Payments System. With this partnership with CIP, Banfico has been delivering Open Banking into nine banks such as Citibank, JP Morgan, and Bank of America.