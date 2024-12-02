Banfico and InfoCert to offer Open Banking/PSD2 certificates

The OB Directory service by Banfico is already a trusted solution used by financial institutions in Europe for validating Open Banking certificates and conducting real-time checks of Third Party Provider (TPP) regulatory status.











Facilitating financial institutions to remain compliant with European regulations

This partnership will allow both banks and TPPs to request and manage their Open Banking certificates (be it QWAC/QSealC or OBWAC/OBSealC) through the Open Banking Directory while ensuring regulatory compliance and secure data transmission during financial transactions in Europe.

InfoCert's expertise and experience in security and trust services make it a suitable partner for Banfico to expand its services and reach new markets. Along with certificate management, Banfico is releasing ServiceDesk on its OB Directory for TPPs to seek support from the market ASPSP (banks).

Officials from InfoCert said that with this partnership, InfoCert will further increase its presence in Europe and lay the foundations to explore other markets implementing Open Banking and Open Finance frameworks. InfoCert has a proven track record on security and trust services, along with Banfico technology, they can further enhance their offering across the world.

This strategic partnership between Banfico and InfoCert is expected to augment the Open Banking ecosystem by providing a secure and efficient solution to manage Open Banking certificates and regulatory compliance.





What does InfoCert do?

InfoCert is and Italy-based company in the field of digitalisation and dematerialisation services and one of the main European Certification Authorities for Certified E-Mail and Digital Signature services, and the digital storage of documents.

ISO 9001, 27001 and 20000 quality certifications are proof of InfoCert’s total commitment in providing services and managing security. InfoCert’s Information Security Management System is also ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for EA:33-35 activities.





More information about Banfico

Banfico is a niche solution provider in Open Banking or PSD2, where strong emphasis is based on identity, authentication, and consent. Banfico's core team consists of IAM experts who have worked with major UK banks within Open Banking programmes. They are involved in various identity and security working groups in Open Banking and also an advisor to Berlin Group. Banfico is engaged in the digital transformation programme within banks and supporting fintechs developing products in the Open Banking domain.