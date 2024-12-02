BancTec signs agreement with Scancloud

Under the terms of the agreement, Scancloud’s software will be integrated within the BancTec cloud based invoicing service, BancPay.

BancPay is an invoicing service that allows all types of businesses to create and exchange invoices electronically. BancPay allows customers to create their own business network to send, receive, approve and check the status of all invoices online.

BancTec has offices across Europe and US, and clients in 50 countries and provides solutions across the financial services, insurance, healthcare, utility, transportation and government sectors.



Scancloud offers e-invoice, scanning and e-order services with fully owned and developed cloud based software called Scancloud Connect. Swedish and Nordic companies are enabled to connect and interchange inbound and outbound paper-, pdf- and e-invoices independent of business system, size or sector. The company was founded in 2006.