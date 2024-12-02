BanCoppel partners with Temenos

Based on the information detailed in the press release, BanCoppel was among the first institutions to provide Mexicans who had no possibility of proving their income with loans, offering them microloans for small purchases with store credit from 1941 onwards. Following this collaboration, Temenos is set to support the group’s vision of continuing to create an increasingly inclusive, sustainable, and socially responsible future.





Core banking modernisation and what the BanCoppel – Temenos partnership entails

BanCoppel has selected Temenos to continue its technological transformation to drive modern banking services. The Temenos core banking platform is set to enable the bank to continue to scale in an efficient manner, as well as to provide an integrated ecosystem of banking services that are both easy and accessible.

BenCoppel is set to benefit from Temenos’ technology, together with its extensive experience in Mexico and reputation with existing customers. The announcement highlights the implementation of the platform will provide the bank with not only improved efficiency and sustainability, but also help support its digital transformation project.











When commenting on the partnership, Juan Manuel Fernández Islas, Director of IT, Digital Transformation & Operations – BanCoppel advised that historically, the mass market in Mexico has been underserved by conventional banking, having decreased access to credit and financial services. By collaborating with Temenos, the bank seeks to become the preferred bank of the Mexican popular class, offering solutions that better their lives.

The spokesperson believes the transformation project to help increase efficiency by creating an open ecosystem with simple integration via APIs, which will enable the company to create easy and more accessible banking services. As Temenos has been activating in Latin America and supporting banks with a mission of financial inclusion, BanCoppel is looking forward to collaborating with them and creating a ‘new era of banking’.

Rodrigo Silva, SVP of Sales – Latin America and the Caribbean, Temenos added that banking services are increasingly integrated into people’s lives, with banking itself becoming a journey and experience. The official stated that with Temenos, BanCoppel will be enabled to better efficiency, respond quickly to customer demands, and innovate in an expedited manner, with its open platform set to assist the financial institution in scaling and benefitting from new business models designed around its retail brands.

Temenos will help the bank further innovation and growth as it keeps on building its ecosystem and increasing its customer base. Per their statement, the company is looking forward to collaborating with the bank as it evolves into the next stage of its goal to make banking more accessible for everyone.