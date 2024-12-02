Banco Safra chooses ACI Worldwide's cloud-enabled payments solutions





Banco Safra will benefit from ACI’s cloud-enabled solutions and API connectivity as it expands its operations into the US. According to Business Wire, with ACI’s UP Retail Payments, SafraPay will be able to handle the volume of transactions and market complexities in North America.

Through the Microsoft Azure relationship, ACI on-premise customers benefit from security as well as a reduction in long-term capital expenditure, adopting a model for cloud-based infrastructure. With ACI’s public cloud capabilities, banks, intermediaries, and other organisations will be able to deploy new payment services and achieve digital transformation.