Banco Sabadell partners with Snowdrop to enhance app experience

The collaboration involves integrating Snowdrop’s MRS API™ technology into the bank’s platform. This integration enables customers to view the locations of their card transactions on a map, alongside the merchant’s name and logo, providing clearer insights into their purchase history.

The new feature aims to enhance transaction transparency, allowing customers to track in-store purchases more accurately and manage their finances with greater detail. This functionality is supported by Google Maps, which offers an established user interface and reliable data accuracy.





Key aspects of this development include:

Transaction visualization: Customers can now see the exact locations of their transactions, offering greater clarity and detail in their financial records.

Use of Google Maps technology: The integration leverages Google’s mapping services, ensuring high accuracy and a familiar interface for users.

Increased security: The feature allows customers to verify the location of each transaction, helping to detect potential fraudulent activities quickly, thus improving security.







This initiative reflects Banco Sabadell’s ongoing efforts to integrate new technologies that improve user experience, streamline financial management, and offer enhanced functionality within their app. The integration is expected to provide customers with a more efficient way to manage their accounts and track purchases.





About the company

Banco Sabadell, one of Spain’s prominent banking institutions, continues to focus on providing digital banking solutions alongside its extensive branch network. The bank aims to improve customer satisfaction by offering tools that make daily banking operations more convenient.

Snowdrop Solutions, a UK-based company with international offices, specializes in providing banks with detailed transaction insights. Using Google Cloud and AI technologies, Snowdrop’s API enhances the ability to track transactions and manage finances securely.