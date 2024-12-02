Banco Pichincha chooses Surcomp's trade finance processing technology





The bank will deploy Surecomp’s cloud-based Trade Finance-as-a-Service (TFaaS) solution to support the growth of current and future trade finance transactions.

Banco Pichincha was one of the first Latin American financial institution to obtain a banking licence in Europe. Its international expansion and growth objectives have fuelled the need to replace the existing solution with a more agile, scalable, and robust cloud-based deployment. It will now use Surecomp’s back-office solution DOKA-NG, which has been integrated with its front-office solution to provide a streamlined and automated transaction lifecycle process.

In 2021, Surecomp has expanded its TFaaS offering to enable smaller and mid-sized banks to improve their trade finance processing efficiencies and customer service.