Banco Pan, Guiabolso launch solution to anticipate next phase of Open Banking

The solution allows the bank to know its customers better, expanding access to credit for the public. According to the institutions, this initiative anticipates the second phase of Open Banking, which should become effective only in July 2021.

Always with the client's consent, Pan will be able to evaluate the bank details of its accounts at other financial institutions, as provided for in the second phase of Open Banking. From there, the customer will have their credit application analysed and reassessed. If your request is approved, you may have access to new products or better conditions in those services that you already have with the bank.