Banco Modal acquires digital bank LiveOn

The decision to acquire LiveOn helps Banco Modal launch their Modal-as-a-Service strategy. This service will allow partners to have access to a customised and modular solution for their financial needs. Modal-as-a-Service includes offers of products and services, from PIX, cards, collection, credit, consortium, insurance, and a cashback programme.

Banco Modal was founded in 1996 as an investment bank and in 2015 they launched modalmais – a digital bank for investors. They also advise companies on strategic decisions such as mergers, acquisitions, fund raising, IPOs and investment opportunities. They specialise in strategic and financial advisory with a complete portfolio of investments. LiveOn which was founded as a digital bank in 2012 offers Bank as a Service, Credit as a Service, Payment-as-a-Service, and Insurance-as-a-Service.