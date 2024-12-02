This five-year partnership involves a significant investment to migrate all of the bank’s data centre servers to a cloud environment. The project is structured into multiple phases, designed to accommodate the specific needs of each workload and to modernize the bank’s technological infrastructure.

Banco Mercantil serves over 8.7 million customers, primarily focusing on individuals aged 50 and older. The migration aims to accelerate application deployment, enhance data security, and optimize operational efficiency across the institution’s services in Brazil. The collaboration marks a strategic step in Banco Mercantil's efforts to adopt a more agile and modern IT framework.













The initial phase of the migration, completed in December 2024, involved the transfer of over 750 machines from the bank’s on-premises VMware environment to Google Cloud. The process utilized Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) technology, enabling scalability and maintaining high levels of security. Atos developed a phased migration plan, ensuring minimal disruption and providing cloud specialists to oversee the implementation.

Future phases will include the migration of an additional 400 to 500 machines, with these steps expected to involve more complexity. The bank plans to leverage the scalability of Google Cloud’s infrastructure while relying on Atos for ongoing support to achieve its long-term digital transformation goals.

Banco Mercantil’s ongoing cloud journey reflects its commitment to modernizing operations and enhancing customer and employee experiences. Atos, a global provider of digital transformation services, plays a critical role in this process, emphasizing strategic planning, execution, and support to ensure secure and efficient transitions.

About the companies

Banco Mercantil, a key financial institution in Brazil, operates a network of over 300 service points across nearly 250 cities. The bank focuses on innovation, customer experience, and serving the 50+ demographic.

Atos, a global leader in cloud and cybersecurity services, supports businesses worldwide with tailored solutions across industries. The company is committed to sustainable and secure digital transformation, aligning its expertise with the evolving needs of its clients.