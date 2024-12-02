Banco de la República de Colombia partners with ACI Worldwide





Following this collaboration, the companies will focus on developing a new domestic real-time payments ecosystem for Colombian customers, as part of a nationwide banking transformation project. The Central Bank is set to leverage ACI’s Digital Central Infrastructure in order to build the Central Infrastructure of a countrywide strategy, which will include centralised settlement and addressing services for the already existing real-time payments schemes.

The project is expected to go live in 2025, as well the current and future schemes will need to connect to the new real-time payments ecosystem to be developed. In addition, the scheme will be built through collaborative consensus by multiple stakeholders in the payments ecosystem, such as private banks, the government, or regulators.







ACI Worldwide’s recent partnerships and developments

Global real-time payments software, ACI Worldwide had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, ACI Worldwide announced the release of its Scamscope Report, which showed the manner in which scam losses were expected to hit USD 6.8 billion by 2027. According to the report published at the time, scam losses were also through to expand across six leading real-time payment markets, including the US, the UK, India, Brazil, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. Thus, losses to APP scams were expected to record an average CAGR of 11% from 2022-2027 across the analysed markets.

The report was developed by ACI Worldwide and GlobalData, and it mentioned that Authorized Push Payment (APP) scams appeared to evolve as real-time payments surged forward, and they occurred via social engineering across social media networks, as well as the telephone. This awareness should put regulators under the needed pressure in order to define accountability and assign liability, developing a cross-industry payments intelligence model.

Earlier in November 2023, ACI Worldwide announced its partnership with Mexipay in order to increase access to digital payment optimisation and modernisation in the region of Mexico. Following this announcement, Mexipay, a new fintech company in the area, aimed to use the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform and the ACI Low-Value Real-Time Payments solutions in order to promote new, secure, and efficient real-time payment services in Mexico.

According to the information provided in the press release, Mexipay aimed to utilise the real-time payments facilities market modernisation for more participants and clients in the ecosystem. In addition, ACI’s Enterprise Payments Platform was expected to leverage Mexico’s existing legacy and tackle the need for financial inclusion and evaluation in Mexican payments.





