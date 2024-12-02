Banco Carrefour partners Global Payments for payments agreement

Banco Carrefour is the financial services arm of Carrefour Brasil, one of the country’s supercenter retail chains. TSYS will provide a range of processing and support services for Banco Carrefour’s credit card and digital accounts, as well as handle their on-us acquiring transactions.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In addition to the Carrefour and Atacadão Cards, Banco Carrefour has a diverse portfolio of financial products, including loans, insurance, and other products.

