Banca Transilvania launches Salt Bank





Following this announcement, the launch of Salt Bank in the region of Romania is expected to bring the first Romanian neobank into the market, while also providing customers and individuals with several new benefits and features.

The financial institutions will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Banca Transilvania represents a Romania-based financial institution that focuses on providing its customers and partners with a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use suite of solutions and expertise. The bank delivers a variety of financial services, such as cards, accounts, operations, credits, insurance, savings, and investments, as well as online appointments and network drives. Salt Bank represents a financial institution that is also based in the region of Romania, currently being fully owned by Banca Transilvania Financial Group.

Following this launch, customers based in the geographical region will be encouraged to become Salt Bank cardholders, since the beginning of the pre-enrolment program has already started. At the same time, the initiative registered more than 80.000 individuals who signed up on the waiting list in order to become Salt founders in less than three weeks. Furthermore, Salt Edge and Bank Transilvania will prioritise the process of accelerating the digitalisation of the local financial landscape, as well as the overall market, in order to provide customers with an improved, secure, and efficient banking experience.



