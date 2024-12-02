Banca Transilvania acquires Idea::Bank to create digital banking hub

Idea::Bank is the third bank purchased by Banca Transilvania, after Bancpost (2018) and Volksbank Romania (2015). BT announced the signing of the purchase agreement in June 2021, and lately, the bank received the necessary authorisations for the completion of the transaction from the National Bank of Romania and from the Competition Council.

Idea::Bank will become a digital banking hub. All the three entities known under the Idea brand will have new corporate identities. The transaction will convey the affirmation of the new bank as a digital platform with an ESG agenda at all levels, BT said.

The consultants of Banca Transilvania for the transaction were Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Filip&Company, EY, and Linklaters.