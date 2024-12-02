Banca Sella, Fabrick launch digital platform for businesses

The platform allows companies to manage all banking services through a single application integrated with internal processes, to monitor and operate at the same time on company accounts, including at other institutions, and use consulting solutions online developed in partnership with fintech companies.

The objective of the Smart Business Sella platform is to facilitate the daily operations of companies of all sizes, from micro-enterprises to large corporates. A single system capable of managing all the accounts and activities connected to the same company group: this allows, for example, to also switch to the single company view and effectively manage specific work teams or to enable accountants or accounting experts direct access to accounts, with the possibility of consulting extracts and documentation independently and in total safety.

Through Smart Business Sella, created in collaboration with Fabrick, an international player in Open Finance, Banca Sella strengthens its offer to businesses by offering a gateway of digital services that makes transactional and management data available, capable of providing strategic information for more efficient business management. The platform also allows companies to transfer the tax credit acquired with the discount on the invoice, make multiple transfers at the same time and with a single authorisation and use the online invoice advance service with a digital and integrated customer journey. Invoice trading and dynamic discounting services are also available on Smart Business Sella thanks to the collaboration with the fintech Workinvoice and Plusadvance respectively.

Other available features also include the creation and management of a digital customer and supplier database shared with other company profiles, which includes real-time notifications to monitor team operations and receive alerts on operations to be authorised or payments due, as well as filling in F24 or other complex operations.