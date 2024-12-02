



Following this announcement, the platform was developed as a `digital junior banker`, aiming to optimise the customer experience for high-net-worth individuals through hyper-personalised financial services.

NIWA’s key feature is an AI-powered chatbot that provides live, real-time responses to queries regarding investment portfolios. This product not only optimises client engagement but also facilitates a more fluid communication channel between the bank and its users.











More information on the NIWA’s product launch

Banca Investis represents an independent entity within the Italian banking sector that offers advisory solutions in order to manage and optimise the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Its operations span six business areas, including wealth management, asset management, global markets, alternative investments, family office, corporate advisory, and capital markets.

The application was designed to analyse more than 500 pieces of information and research every day, including the clients’ financial assets, characteristics, and preferences. At the same time, the product has enabled the company to increase engagement through improved and secure banking practices in a personalised and efficient manner.

In addition to the chatbot, NIWA is expected to provide users with customised financial insights and up-to-date market news. These features represent a part of a broader strategy to offer a personalised and efficient banking experience to clients and partners alike. Furthermore, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Bain’s AI, insights, and solutions practice played an important role in the development of NIWA, combining algorithmic, technical, and business acumen in order to address complex challenges.