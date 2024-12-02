Banca Generali rolls out Sustainable Investment Challenge

The international competition, aimed at students and young professionals, is focused on helping participants learn not just how to invest, but how to invest sustainably. This year’s edition will also be supported by MainStreet Partners and MIP Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business. MainStreet Partners, a London-based company specialising in sustainable investments and portfolio analytics, will provide the ESG ratings for the competition.

Participants from all over the world will have virtual capital of USD 1 million to trade in real-time in the US market. The goal of the Challenge is to help participants identify the best companies to invest in, to achieve a positive impact for future generations.

Registration will open from 8th March to 16th April. Participants will get the chance to register and learn to invest in a sustainable way in a safe environment through learning pills (bite-sized tutorials), online webinars, and tests on investment and ESG basics.

During the qualification phase – from 19th to 30th April – portfolios will be credited with USD 1 million, and all participants will begin to compete against each other online. They will then be ranked and evaluated based on their sustainable investment choices.

The top 100 traders to maximise profits by investing in the best ESG-rated companies, will progress to the final round on 12-14th May and the three most ESG-conscious investors will each receive a prize.