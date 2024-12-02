Banca Generali allows users to buy Bitcoin

The bank will be integrating the Conio platform into its Home Banking system, enabling its users to engage in cryptocurrency trading without leaving the bank’s online infrastructure. The bank purchased a USD 14 million stake in Conio in December 2020 and has since provided its users with Bitcoin custody.

The integration of the Conio platform is set to be completed early in 2022. The addition of Bitcoin was part of the bank’s larger plan to provide its bankers and their clients with new and innovative services.

Banca Generali is part of the Generali Group. A private bank in Italy, it caters to high net worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking private banking and wealth management services.