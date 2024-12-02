Banca Comerciala Romana joins Instant Payments service with Allevo's support

Banca Comerciala Romana has selected the FinTP-Instant solution from Allevo, which connects to the Instant Payment service, ensuring the processing of payment messages within the parameters established by the scheme. FinTP-Instant is a feature of the FinTP application, an open source distributed application.

The service ensures the transfer of money between banks in less than 10 seconds, the maximum accepted value of a payment being 50,000 RON, which means aproximately EUR 10K. Such payment can be made at any time (24/7/365) between the clients of the banks participating in the Instant Payments service.