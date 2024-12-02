Bambu partners FIS for launching mobile-only banking services for unbanked





Through its mobile app, the banking startup aims to launch banking services for underbanked the segments of populations who currently lack access to traditional financial services. The app offers FDIC-insured prepaid accounts, domestic and international bill payments and remittances, peer-to-peer transfers, check deposits, retail cash loading and other services.

According to Verdict, FIS’ cloud-native, modular architecture will enable Bambu to launch new products to market while supporting future growth. The component-based, API-first and cloud-native platform will be delivered via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model to help Bambu deploy it with minimum investment.