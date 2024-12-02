Bambu launches Bambu GO



According to the press release, Bambu GO aims to shift the paradigm for the wealth management industry, offering a fully managed Robo-advisor solution with integrated custody, KYC processes, and onboarding capabilities.











This solution comes integrated with a UK-based provider of digital investment infrastructure WealthKernel. The offering is designed to provide financial institutions like financial advisors, banks, brokerages, insurers, asset managers, and neobanks with a ready-to-launch Robo-advisor that caters to mass retail investors.





What sets Bambu GO apart is its transformative approach to assisting financial institutions in launching and managing their digital wealth platforms, offering customisation options and integration with WealthKernel.





The platform’s standout feature is personalisation and branding, enabling institutions to tailor their Robo-advisor to their specific vision and objectives. Bambu GO also facilitates customer acquisition, making it a valuable tool for institutions looking to expand their client base and AUM.





About Bambu

Headquartered in Singapore, Bambu aims to simplify saving and investing for financial institutions and their clients. Its cloud-based platform harnesses proprietary algorithms and machine learning tools to drive solutions. The company has subsidiaries in the UK, India, the US, as well as representatives in the EMEA region







About WealthKernel

WealthKernel is a provider of investment infrastructure for companies looking to offer digital investment services, whether as stand-alone or in addition to their present offering. The company is vertically integrated and offers investing functionality over API, such as client onboarding, brokerage, trading, and custody. Its infrastructure is optimised for the delivery of investment and wealth-management services.

