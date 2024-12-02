BaFin warns about identity fraud - wellingtonfundsfr.com

Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsichtis (BaFin) issued a warning that the website wellingtonfundsfr.com is in no way connected to the licensed company Wellington Management Europe, which would make the company a victim of identity fraud.

Furthermore, the operator of the website wellingtonfundsfr.com has not been granted authorisation by BaFin. The operator fraudulently uses a link to the database of companies on BaFin’s website, the official statement concluded.