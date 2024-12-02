BaFin warns about false Twitter account used in its name

The official, copyright-protected BaFin logo is being illegally used in order to reinforce the impression that the fake account is genuine. BaFin wishes to point out that it does not have an account on Twitter and also does not post official information on this platform. The only social media channel on which BaFin is currently represented with its own profile is the career platform LinkedIn, the press release stated.

BaFin’s primary task is the supervision of the banks, financial services institutions, and insurance undertakings that have been authorised by BaFin to conduct business. In addition, BaFin also works on policy issues related to consumer protection and processes specific enquiries and complaints about banks, financial services institutions, and insurers. BaFin acts solely in the public interest, the official statement ended.