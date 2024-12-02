BaFin bans Greensill Bank on disposals and payments





In addition, BaFin has ordered the bank to be closed for business with customers and prohibited it from accepting payments that are not intended for repaying debt to Greensill Bank. BaFin’s measures are immediately enforceable but not yet final.

The moratorium had to be ordered to secure the assets in an orderly procedure. During a forensic audit, BaFin found that Greensill Bank was unable to provide evidence of the existence of receivables in its balance sheet that it had purchased from the GFG Alliance Group. For this reason, BaFin has taken measures to secure the bank’s liquidity, to limit risks for Greensill Bank, and has appointed a representative for the bank.