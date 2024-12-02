



Following this announcement, the collaboration will bring together Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, with Seven’s deep expertise in digital transformation in banking, aiming to optimise banking solutions and the overall customer experience across FIs in Africa and the Middle East.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Backbase x Seven partnership

Backbase was developed in order to enable banks to deliver tailored experiences for their customers, driving increased digital adoption and engagement, as well as reducing tech debt and improving operational efficiency.

Through this strategic deal with Seven, Backbase aims to further extend its reach and impact in the region, while also leveraging local knowledge and technical expertise to deploy optimised and secure banking solutions. At the same time, the companies will provide financial institutions with the tools and strategies needed to navigate the multiple complexities of digital transformation, tailored to their unique operational challenges and difficulties.

Seven has deep banking knowledge and is expected to provide Backbase and its customers in the MEA region with access to project management and implementation capabilities. These will be leveraged in order to accelerate the delivery speed and design, as well as to integrate and deliver Backbase products and services.

The deal will focus on driving digitalisation and development for customers in banking, while also providing them with the possibility to contribute to the transformation of the digital banking landscape in the MEA region and bring more value to the digital journey.



