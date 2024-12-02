Backbase partners with SavvyMoney









SavvyMoney’s Credit Score Insights offers reports to financial institutions to assist them in providing tailored financial recommendations and marketing tactics to customers. Through this collaboration, Backbase can provide financial institutions with an in-app solution to aid users in finding more value in their primary banking applications by integrating SavvyMoney’s solution into their Backbase Engagement Banking Platform







End-users will be able to understand score factors that influence their score, update their entire credit report, run credit score simulations, and set credit score goals. The integration enables customers and members to make informed, data-driven decisions regarding their finances.





The partnership consolidates Backbase’s objective of improving its Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offering, which enables community banks and credit unions to advance their customer and member experience by incorporating additional features into their apps. According to Bankbase’s representative, through the integration of SavvyMoney’s credit score solution into their platform, financial institutions can accelerate their time to market.





Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform

Backbase’s platform aims to accelerate digital transformation, helping financial institutions to adapt to changing customer demands and evolving technology. It acts as a unified engagement layer that unifies data and functionality from an underlying system of record. Moreover, the Engagement Banking Platform enables banks to include built-in platform capabilities and pre-integrated connectors.



The platform provides customers with onboarding solutions, servicing, and loan origination, therefore aiming to improve the overall customer experience. The platform can be included in existing banking systems and comes pre-integrated with fintechs, allowing financial institutions to innovate at scale. Some financial institutions that integrated the platform include Barclays, Citibank, BRD, HDFC, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Standard Bank, Raiffeisen, and OTP Group.





