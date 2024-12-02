Backbase partners with eToro

The collaboration will see eToro adopting Backbase’s Digital Sales solution to deploy a fully digital and seamless account opening experience across its global user base, as well as a new Know Your Customer (KYC) architecture to better support the platform’s growth and compliance across the full customer lifecycle.

With customers from more than 100 countries, eToro operates in a highly regulated global industry which does not have a unified approach to rules and regulations. As eToro tailors its offerings, products, and services to the regulatory requirements and limitations of each of the jurisdictions within which it operates, it required a technology partner with a robust global presence and sophisticated architecture to allow the platform to continue to grow. Backbase’s Digital Sales solution advances these goals by meeting KYC and other compliance needs for both new and existing eToro users, in addition to providing back-office support through its Case Manager solution so that eToro users can register and invest on the platform with minimal friction.