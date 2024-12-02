Backbase partners with Bahrain FinTech Bay

The partnership is meant to accelerate digital banking adoption in Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region and offer new opportunities for key players in the regional financial sector.

Backbase brings a portfolio of partners that includes National Bank of Bahrain, ila Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Kuwait International Bank, and Société Générale, while Bahrain FinTech Bay incubates financial technology initiatives through innovation labs, acceleration programmes, and curated activities.

A regional fintech hub, BBF said this partnership will provide financial organisations across the MENA region with the opportunity to leverage a solidified engagement banking offering and benefit from an all-encompassing fintech ecosystem that would boost their operations, performance, and reach, according to Zawya.