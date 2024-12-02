Backbase launches OCB OMNI 4.0 in Vietnam

The OCB OMNI 4.0 version offers modern and convenient digital banking services such as account opening and management, money transfers, bill payments, card services, deposits, loans, and other features. As a result of the platform’s industrialised composable capabilities and with close cooperation from Backbase’s local implementation partner SmartOSC, this project was operational within just six months, positioning Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) as a prominent bank in the current digital transformation race.











Setting the standard for digital banking in Vietnam

OCB OMNI 4.0 has set a new standard in the digital banking sector with features that meet the immediate satisfaction, speed, and convenience needs of Vietnamese consumers. Featuring one-touch QR payment functionality, the application enables seamless transactions at thousands of different service points, from ecommerce to travel.

Additionally, OCB OMNI 4.0 brings advanced benefits such as rewarding referral codes, all supported by absolute security measures. The digital bank OCB OMNI 4.0 utilises FIDO security technology, with robust encryption algorithms, multi-layer security to sign each transaction, combined with OCB’s readiness to supplement biometric authentication from 1 July 2024, pursuant to Decision 2345 of the SBV.

Moreover, OCB OMNI 4.0 incorporates modern technological applications to personalise the customer experience, from the interface to transaction support features. These include intuitive transaction recommendations that require only two clicks, a service experience space, and personalised offers for each customer. Additionally, customers can proactively divide large-value orders for quick transfers and categorise transactions to manage expenses, among many other conveniences.





A swift implementation

To successfully deploy the OMNI 4.0 version within a short timeframe, OCB has accelerated the launch of Backbase Engagement Banking Platform solutions. This rapid deployment encompassed features such as account management, term deposit handling, bill payments, card services, and loans, all tailored to suit the characteristics of the Vietnamese market.

During the initial deployment of OMNI 4.0, OCB migrated over 7,000 internal users to the new platform, receiving positive feedback regarding its smoothness, speed, efficiency, and security.